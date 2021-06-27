Brokerages Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Brokerages expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Vapotherm posted earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.89). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 331,281 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,959,000 after buying an additional 324,526 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,813,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,922,000 after buying an additional 69,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 947,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 204,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

VAPO opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.03. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $608.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -1.62.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

