Brokerages Set Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Target Price at $50.69

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,548 shares of company stock valued at $343,757. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac stock opened at $54.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.16. Aflac has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

