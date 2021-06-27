Brokerages Set Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Target Price at $25.17

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.17.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ARD traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 194,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.63 million, a P/E ratio of -131.05 and a beta of 1.22. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 105.11% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARD. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,356 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 309.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 222,472 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 509.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 196,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 166.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 189.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 106,039 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

