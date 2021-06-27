Brokerages Set Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Target Price at $88.26

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.26.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATHM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE ATHM opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54. Autohome has a 1 year low of $61.38 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in Autohome by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $576,102,000 after buying an additional 113,156 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,966,000 after buying an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,577,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $247,761,000 after buying an additional 100,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autohome by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,910,000 after buying an additional 332,242 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

