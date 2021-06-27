Brokerages Set BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Price Target at $41.73

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKU. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited stock opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.26.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

