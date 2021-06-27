Brokerages Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Target Price at $212.60

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,663,000 after acquiring an additional 200,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $196.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $142.34 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

