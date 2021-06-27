Brokerages Set Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target at $125.33

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Copart by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Copart by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $133.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $133.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

