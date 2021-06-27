Brokerages Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target at $33.44

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DXC Technology stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.45. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -63.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

