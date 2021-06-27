Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Target Price at $44.00

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

EMLAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

EMLAF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.60. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,079. Empire has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

