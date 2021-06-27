Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Target Price at $27.98

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

JHG opened at $39.24 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,458,000 after buying an additional 867,088 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after buying an additional 2,185,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 865,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after buying an additional 288,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

