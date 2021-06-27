Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Target Price at GBX 2,868.75

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,008.33 ($39.30).

A number of research firms have weighed in on JMAT. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod purchased 12 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, with a total value of £380.76 ($497.47). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $114,696.

JMAT traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,082 ($40.27). 356,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,109. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,179.74. The company has a market cap of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

