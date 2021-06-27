Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Target Price at €4.37

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.37 ($5.14).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOKIA shares. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

