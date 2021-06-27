BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003219 BTC on exchanges. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $34.78 million and approximately $62,800.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00113672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00161457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,160.94 or 0.99872910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002872 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

