Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding Buys 20,478 Shares

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 20,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$344,104.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at C$16,404,144.82.

Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 4,278 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.52 per share, with a total value of C$74,971.30.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding acquired 17,700 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.08 per share, with a total value of C$302,348.85.

Shares of TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.07. The firm has a market cap of C$399.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0417 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

