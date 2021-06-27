(BTA.L)’s (BTA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to a reduce rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of (BTA.L) to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 183 ($2.39).

