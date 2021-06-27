BTIG Research Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DRI. Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

DRI stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $2,795,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

