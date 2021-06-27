Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.22% of Burlington Stores worth $44,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 816.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after acquiring an additional 217,705 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 target price (up previously from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

Shares of BURL opened at $326.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

