C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Buy Rating at Brookline Capital Management

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CCCC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -6.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $28,025.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $566,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,510 shares of company stock valued at $622,654 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.