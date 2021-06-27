Camping World (NYSE:CWH) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) Head to Head Contrast

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Camping World shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Camping World shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Camping World and Renren’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World $5.45 billion 0.64 $122.35 million $3.19 12.35 Renren $18.11 million 14.89 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Camping World and Renren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World 0 3 4 0 2.57 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camping World presently has a consensus target price of $52.22, indicating a potential upside of 32.51%. Given Camping World’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Camping World is more favorable than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Camping World and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World 3.23% 1,838.22% 10.63% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Camping World has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camping World beats Renren on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist travel protection plans; and RV and outdoor related consumer shows, as well as produces various monthly and annual RV focused consumer magazines; travel and planning directories; and operates the Coast to Coast Club. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; range of RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, marine and watersports, and other outdoor activities, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. As of March 08, 2021, the company operated a network of approximately 170 retail locations in 38 states of the United States. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles of Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, and Porsche brands at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a Software as a Solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

