Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Canadian National Railway posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $106.56. The company had a trading volume of 766,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.19. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.