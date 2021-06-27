Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,197,231 shares.The stock last traded at $40.66 and had previously closed at $38.69.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

