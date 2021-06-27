Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.75

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.62, with a volume of 30649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

CGEMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Capgemini alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.776 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

About Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.