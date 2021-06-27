Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 424 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after acquiring an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,383,556 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $334,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,298 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $117,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,893 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total transaction of $1,548,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,733,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,486 shares of company stock valued at $20,173,236. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

VMW opened at $157.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.98.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

