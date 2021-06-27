Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 745 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 16.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.40%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

