Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

