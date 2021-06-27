Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 546 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Exponent by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.43.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 24.63%. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.