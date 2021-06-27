Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 745 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

NYSE:WPC opened at $77.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.40%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

