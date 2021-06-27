Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after buying an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,120,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,552,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 51,515.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,800,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,644,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

