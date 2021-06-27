Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSRT. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,930,000.

BATS:HSRT opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10.

