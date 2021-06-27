Capitolis Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PVH by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PVH by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,105,000 after acquiring an additional 203,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $83,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH opened at $110.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 133.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PVH. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.