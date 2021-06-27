Capitolis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,695 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $213.28 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $224.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

