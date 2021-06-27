Capitolis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 40.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 42,964 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rollins by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after buying an additional 512,168 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 45.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.92. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

