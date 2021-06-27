Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 1,712 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after buying an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $453.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $419.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79 and a beta of 0.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

