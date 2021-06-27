CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Peter Maag Sells 9,605 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $915,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,476,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $226,980.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Maag sold 26,500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,285,625.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.82 and a beta of 0.67.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $97,982,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 867,563 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 442,692 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,972,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,502 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

