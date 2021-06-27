CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CarMax stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

