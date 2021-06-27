Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given New $111.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.20.
Shares of SAVA opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -270.37 and a beta of 1.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after buying an additional 434,153 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
