Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given New $111.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of SAVA opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $117.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -270.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after buying an additional 434,153 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

