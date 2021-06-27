Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.20.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -270.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 61.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

