CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 13.18%.

CTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 497,846 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 51,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,611. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $586.31 million, a PE ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.