Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Century Communities by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,092 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Century Communities by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

CCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

CCS opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.16. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.