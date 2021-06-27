CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,388 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in CGI by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

NYSE:GIB opened at $91.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

