CHADS VC (CHADS) Price Tops $0.0360 on Exchanges

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. CHADS VC has a market cap of $1.74 million and $411.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00019673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.03 or 0.00584192 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00036819 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,408,017 coins and its circulating supply is 48,187,198 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

