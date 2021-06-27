Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. Challenger Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

