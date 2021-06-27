ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

CHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.41.

ChampionX stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,728,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,553,000 after purchasing an additional 220,042 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 217,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 58,499 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 128,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 412,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

