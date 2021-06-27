Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$13.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,958.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.96. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$8.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.74.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

CSH.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.