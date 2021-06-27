Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHWY. Citigroup began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Chewy stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,017.50, a PEG ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.57.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $837,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,389,436 shares of company stock valued at $519,424,174 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

