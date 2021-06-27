China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Shares of CYD stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.30. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $782.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 28,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

