CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) shares dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.11 and last traded at $28.18. Approximately 14,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 22,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

