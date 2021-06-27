Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 141.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $162.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.56.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

