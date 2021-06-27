Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $218.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.69 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $121.56 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.
In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
Featured Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.