Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $218.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,947,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.69 and a beta of 1.34. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $121.56 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,308. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 438.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.