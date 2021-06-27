CIBC Increases Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$22.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.61.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$16.98 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 69.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

